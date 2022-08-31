Windows 11 WSA August update fixes app restart issue, updates Amazon Appstore, more

Yesterday, Microsoft released Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) update version 2207.40000.8.0. We speculated that it was an early rollout for the August update. Today, the company has confirmed that and has also published the changelog for the new update detailing the features and improvements in this month's release. The update brings a bugfix for restarting apps, new compatibility shim for aspect ratio, a new Amazon Appstore version, and more.

The changes and improvements are given below:

New compatibility shim to allow apps to maintain aspect ratio but still support resize

Accessibility improvements to the Windows Subsystem for Android Settings app

New compatibility shims in the Windows Subsystem for Android Settings app

Fixed problems with restarting apps

Apps that update toast notifications instead of using progress toasts have better behavior

Game controls user education dialog for apps with compatibility shims enabled

Improvements with handling VPN

Scrollbar fix for Windows Subsystem for Android Settings compatibility page

User crash data and system app crash data is now being reported

“No internet available” toast notification is now suppressed

Custom Android toasts now render correctly

Amazon Appstore 60.09 update

Android security update

Improved reliability

The new WSA update is available to Insiders in the U.S. and Japan. You can find the official blog post here.