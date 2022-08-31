Windows 11 WSA August update fixes app restart issue, updates Amazon Appstore, more

Yesterday, Microsoft released Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) update version 2207.40000.8.0. We speculated that it was an early rollout for the August update. Today, the company has confirmed that and has also published the changelog for the new update detailing the features and improvements in this month's release. The update brings a bugfix for restarting apps, new compatibility shim for aspect ratio, a new Amazon Appstore version, and more.
The changes and improvements are given below:
-
New compatibility shim to allow apps to maintain aspect ratio but still support resize
-
Accessibility improvements to the Windows Subsystem for Android Settings app
-
New compatibility shims in the Windows Subsystem for Android Settings app
-
Fixed problems with restarting apps
-
Apps that update toast notifications instead of using progress toasts have better behavior
-
Game controls user education dialog for apps with compatibility shims enabled
-
Improvements with handling VPN
-
Scrollbar fix for Windows Subsystem for Android Settings compatibility page
-
User crash data and system app crash data is now being reported
-
“No internet available” toast notification is now suppressed
-
Custom Android toasts now render correctly
-
Amazon Appstore 60.09 update
-
Android security update
-
Improved reliability
The new WSA update is available to Insiders in the U.S. and Japan. You can find the official blog post here.
