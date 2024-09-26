Witchfire and other games have been added to the Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming service

It's the last full week of September, and the Nvidia GeForce NOW cloud gaming service is ending the month by adding several new games to its large library.

In a post on the service's official forums, the list of new games includes Witchfire, the roguelike dark fantasy first-person shooter from developer The Astronauts. The game just made its Steam debut earlier this week after just over a year as an exclusive for the Epic Games Store.

Another game that has been added to the service is Tiny Glade, a free-form building game from developer Pounce Light that's become an unexpected hit on Steam in the last few days.

Here's the full list of new games that will be available for Nvidia GeForce NOW subscribers this week:

Witchfire (New release on Steam, Sept. 23)

Tiny Glade (New release on Steam, Sept. 23)

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed (New release on Steam, Sept. 24)

Greedfall II: The Dying World (New release on Steam, Sept. 24)

Breachway (New release on Steam, Sept. 26)

Mechabellum (New release on Steam, Sept. 26)

Monopoly (New release on Ubisoft Connect, Sept. 26)

Just a reminder that Nvidia recently announced that subscribers to Microsoft's PC Game Pass service can now link their Microsoft account to their GeForce NOW account. That means when people with both subscriptions sign into their GeForce NOW account, they will automatically get access to all of the games included with Microsoft's PC Game Pass without having to sign into their Microsoft account every time.

There are now well over 2,000 PC games that are included in the Nvidia GeForce NOW service, allowing subscribers to access high-end PC games and play them on nearly any device, including Chromebooks, iPads, and more. The fall season will likely see a huge number of new games added to the service before the end of 2024.