With RTX 4000 launch looming, Nvidia allegedly resumes RTX 3080 12GB production

Neowin · with 0 comments

Nvidia RTX 3080 Founders edition

It is no secret that Nvidia is launching its upcoming RTX 4000 series GPUs based on Ada Lovelace architecture sometime soon; towards the end of this year or early next year. Red Team rival AMD is also working on its own RDNA 3-based RX 7000 series GPUs.

However, it looks like the former is not done with launching previous generation cards yet as Nvidia is allegedly preparing to resume the production and supply of its RTX 3080 12GB model. The report comes from Twitter user @Zed_Wang.

Wang said around a couple of months ago that Team Green was halting the production of the 3080 12GB variant since there was not much a price difference between the 3080 Ti and the 12GB 3080, despite the latter being somewhat slower.

Here is quick recap of the specifications of Nvidia's GPUs that are based on the GA102 die. In total, there are five GPUs that Nvidia has released so far.

GPU ID CUDA Cores Memory Interface Memory capacity & type Memory speed & bandwidth
RTX 3090 Ti GA102-350-A1

10,752

 384-bit 24GB GDDR6X 21Gbps, 1,008GB/s
RTX 3090 GA102-300-A1 10,496 384-bit 24GB GDDR6X 19.5Gbps, 936.2GB/s
RTX 3080 Ti GA102-225 10,240 384-bit 12GB GDDR6X 19Gbps, 912.4GB/s
RTX 3080 12GB GA102-220-A1 8,960 384-bit 12GB GDDR6X 19Gbps, 912.4GB/s
RTX 3080 10GB GA102-200-KD-A1 8,704 320-bit 10GB GDDR6X 19Gbps, 760.3GB/s

The report says that there is an abundance of GPUs ever since the crash of mining boom. Hence, there is a lot of unsold GA102-based GPU inventory which the company is trying to get rid off. What this could potentially mean for buyers is even lower prices for powerful hardware.

Via: Hardware Times

Report a problem with article
UK coins and notes
Next Article

UK government to make low-income households aware of broadband and mobile social tariffs
The Xiaomi logo on a gunmetal black and orange background
Previous Article

Xiaomi takes a beating in SE Asia with 34% decline in shipments year-over-year

0 Comments - Add comment

Advertisement