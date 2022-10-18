Sony's new DualSense Edge controller costs $200, out in January

Sony announced an upgraded version of its standard PlayStation 5 DualSense controller in August. Similar to what Microsoft offers with its Elite lineup, this brand-new 'DualSense Edge' version is set to offer part customizability and more fine-tuned controls as its benefits. Today, Sony revealed the Edge controller will launch on January 26, 2023 for $199.99, with pre-orders starting soon.

Easily the most unique part of the Edge controller is its replaceable stick modules. The front shell can be opened to swap out the sticks and their bases individually, letting users put in new modules without having to disassemble the controller. The design is probably to combat the widespread stick drifting issues that controllers can develop. Extra stick modules themselves will also be sold by Sony starting January 26.

The DualSense Edge also supports customizing the sticks and triggers to change their sensitivity, two back buttons, button remapping, as well as all the features a standard DualSense touts such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Here's everything that will be included in the package:

DualSense Edge wireless controller

USB braided cable

2 Standard caps

2 High dome caps

2 Low dome caps

2 Half dome back buttons

2 Lever back buttons

Connector housing

Carrying case

The PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge controller will cost $199.99 USD/¥29,980 (including tax)/€239.99/£209.99 to purchase. Meanwhile, the replaceable stick modules will cost $19.99 USD/¥2,680 (including tax)/€24.99/£19.99 each. Pre-orders for both products will begin being available on October 25 via participating retailers.