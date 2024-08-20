Xbox Game Pass Standard is now available for Xbox Insiders

Xbox Insiders in all four rings have a unique opportunity to test a new tier in the Xbox Game Pass subscription. The Xbox Game Pass Standard is now rolling out to insiders, allowing them to subscribe for just $1/mo during the testing period (including renewals, should testing take longer than one month).

Microsoft announced the new Standard plan for Xbox Game Pass last month, alongside the price increase. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate now costs $19.99 in the United States, while Xbox Game Pass Standard will cost $14.99 after the launch. For that price, customers get access to hundreds of console games, online multiplayer, and various discounts, some of which can reach up to 50%.

It is worth noting that Xbox Game Pass Standard does not include cloud gaming, access to PC Game Pass, and EA Play—those perks are only for those willing to shell out $19.99 per month for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Microsoft says that the Xbox Game Pass Standard tier will include "hundreds of great games," with more games coming during the testing period (check out the latest additions to Game Pass here). As for eligibility, all Game Pass Core members with less than two months stacked onto their account, as well as Game Pass for Console and PC Game Pass players who are a part of the Xbox Insiders program can participate and share their feedback.

If $14.99 is too expensive for you, you can check out Xbox Game Pass Core, which is a $9.99 per month subscription. It provides access to select games (25 total), online multiplayer, and special member-only discounts. You can compare all Game Pass tiers in the image below:

If you want to participate in the Xbox Game Pass Standard testing, make sure you are enrolled in one of the supported rings (Alpha, Alpha Skip-Ahead, Beta, Delta, and Omega) and then head to the Xbox Insider app on your console.