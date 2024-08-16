If you are an Xbox Series X console owner in North America and want to get in on the ground floor of an upcoming mech-based action game, you are in luck. Developer Amazing Seasun Games has announced it will be holding a closed multiplayer test of its game Mecha BREAK for Microsoft's console very soon.

Announcing the upcoming Mecha BREAK Xbox Closed Beta Test!

Register now to help us shape the future of Mecha BREAK on XBOX: https://t.co/tO4cqnKOJV

Dates: Aug 25 7:00 pm PT- Aug 27 11:59 pm PT

Region: North America

Content Available: Battlefield (6V6 mode)

Device: Xbox Series X pic.twitter.com/aNa06febGJ — Mecha BREAK (@MechaBREAK) August 16, 2024

In a post on the game's X account, it states that it will hold the closed beta for Xbox Series X owners starting on Sunday, August 25 at 7 pm Pacific time (4 pm Eastern time). The closed beta test will conclude on August 27 at 11:59 pm Pacific time (August 28 at 2:59 am Eastern time).

Interested Xbox Series X owners in North America can sign up for the closed beta test of Mecha BREAK here. You only have until August 21 to sign up. Once the test starts the development team will be running the game's 6v6 Battlefield mode.

Here's a quick summary of the game, which is also coming to the PC (via Steam) and the PS5:

Discover an array of assault, melee, sniper, reconnaissance, and support mechs, each with unique playstyles. Engage in immersive aerial and ground combat, employing strategic tactics for close and long-range encounters. Unleash devastating firepower, scorch foes with precision beams, and rain missiles upon the battlefield. Prepare for adrenaline-pumping battles, lightning-fast maneuvers, and explosive firepower. Experience the essence of speed, power, and thrilling controls.

There is no word yet on a release date for Mecha BREAK