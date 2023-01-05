You can now sync your Philips Hue lights with your TV through an app that costs just... $130

The ability to sync your Philips Hue lights with the content that you're watching on your display does seem very fancy. Up until now, this has been possible through external peripherals such as the Philips Hue Play Sync Box with some limitations and a beefy price tag of $250. Now, Signify - the owner of Philips Hue lights - has developed an app that allows you to do the same, with some upgrades.

Unlike the Play Sync Box, this new Hue Sync TV app will be able to cater to all image formats and TV content, including streaming apps such as Netflix and Disney+. Users will be able to manage the light intensity and brightness of the ambient lights, autostart, and more.

Signify has confirmed that the app is compatible with its other lighting accessories such as the Hue Play gradient light strip and the Hue Play bars. However, you do need to be an owner of Samsung's 2022 QLED TVs, basically the Q60 or above. Signify has not yet confirmed if this is timed exclusivity and if the app will expand in the future to cover more brands and their respective hardware.

All of these current features do come with a notable price tag though. The app costs $129.99, which is significant because you are just paying for the software. You do need to have compatible hardware in place before you purchase the app. That said, only time will tell if this is a price too steep for customers in this market segment.

Source: The Verge