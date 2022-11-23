Xiaomi hopes for its limited 12T Pro to remain a "collectible piece for decades to come"

Xiaomi has unveiled its collaboration with the New York-based artist, Daniel Arsham, through Xiaomi 12T Pro. The latest international model is based on Arsham's "Future Archeological" aesthetic. It offers a sculptural proposition for the future besides its present functionality.

Talking about his collaboration with Xiaomi, Arsham stated:

I’m always interested in bringing my work into arenas outside the typical artworld scenario. I approached the Xiaomi 12T Pro as a sculpture with a purpose outside of it as a functional object; in 20 years people who have this phone will no longer use it as a phone but as a sculptural object, linked to a particular moment in time and carrying it beyond its functionality.

The device comes with bronze crystals integrated into an eroded green patina and features a 200-megapixel main camera. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and offers 12GB of RAM along with 256GB of storage.

Furthermore, it includes a 120W dark green charger that has the capability of charging the 5,000mAh battery of the device in about 19 minutes. Xiaomi 12T Pro Daniel Arsham Edition will hit the markets on December 16 with a price tag of €899 (~$930). This hardware will only be available in a limited 2,000 units in Europe.

You can get your hands on the 12T Pro through Xiaomi's online store and the Xiaomi x Daniel Arsham Berlin pop-up store from December 16 to December 17. You can also get the limited edition smartphone from the company's exclusive online retail partner, Highsnobiety.