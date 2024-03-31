World Backup Day: 2TB Samsung T7 Touch external SSD is currently at its lowest price ever

In an era where data is becoming increasingly integral to both personal and professional spheres, the need for reliable storage solutions has never been more crucial. And so, World Backup Day serves as a reminder of the importance of safeguarding our digital lives.

In this regard, Amazon is also offering some good deals for those who are looking for a storage device for their needs. Particularly, the 2TB Samsung T7 Touch external solid-state drive is currently selling at its lowest price after a 19% discount on its original MSRP.

Offering read speeds of up to 1,050 Mb/s and write speeds of up to 1,000 Mb/s, the T7 Touch reportedly transfers files nearly 9.5 times faster than traditional hard drives. Furthermore, this portable SSD is equipped with advanced security features. With the inclusion of both fingerprint and password protection, you can rest assured that your sensitive information remains accessible only to authorized users.

Designed to withstand drops from heights of up to 6 feet, this SSD is shock-resistant for added durability. Whether you're on the go or working in challenging environments, the T7 Touch promises reliable protection for your valuable data.

In addition, the T7 Touch is equipped with an LED square indicator which provides instant visual feedback on the SSD's status.

2TB Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD (2TB ,up to 1050MB/s, USB 3.2 External Solid State Drive): $129.99 (Amazon US)

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

