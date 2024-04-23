Alleged Google Pixel 8a real-life images leaked, this time showing the device in blue, green

The Google Pixel 8a is the upcoming mid-range smartphone that has been touted to launch at the Google I/O event on May 14. Recently, the pricing of the Google Pixel 8a in Canada was leaked, suggesting a price increase. Now, after being spotted in real life earlier, the Pixel 8a has once again leaked in new real-life images, this time in blue and green colors.

The Google Pixel 8a is speculated to launch in four colors, Obsidian, Mint, Porcelain, and Bay. The latest leak shared by an X user, Mohamma11824513 (via DroidReader), allegedly shows off the real-life images of the Google Pixel 8a in its Bay and Mint colors.

Another leakster, @MysteryLupin, has shared a different video showing the Google Pixel 8a's box contents and the listing price in Moroccan Dirhams. The box contents from the video show a USB type-C to type-C cable and a USB-A to USB-C converter. The box did not contain a charging brick, and the Moroccan price converts roughly to $470, which could mean the price bump is less as compared to what was rumored about the Pixel 8a earlier.

Both colors look vibrant on the Google Pixel 8a, the blue, especially, stands out. The green color seems a bit muted and isn't close to what was shown in previous leaks. But the mint color of the alleged Pixel 8a shown in the latest leak looks decent when compared to the green colors of the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro launched last year.

While the device's hardware matches what we have heard till now about the Google Pixel 8a, thanks to all the leaks and rumors, we would still suggest you take any piece of unofficial information with a grain of salt.

The Google Pixel 8a is expected to come with a Tensor G3 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM. The device will reportedly be offered in 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage options. The Pixel 8a is rumored to come with a 6.1-inch 120Hz OLED display sporting a peak brightness of 1,400 nits.