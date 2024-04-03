Ubisoft Forward gaming showcase returns this June with fresh announcements

E3 is no more, but it doesn't look like game publishers are stopping their June showcases anytime soon. Ubisoft has just announced the return of Ubisoft Forward, its yearly presentation that gives fans glimpses of upcoming projects by the many studios it owns.

In a social media update, Ubisoft confirmed that the Ubisoft Forward 2024 presentation will kick off on June 10, 2024. It will be a live event held in Los Angeles that's broadcasted worldwide with "updates and upcoming releases" from the company.

Unfortunately, the short announcement does not drop any hints as to what Ubisoft has planned for the presentation. Last year, its studios gave looks at Star Wars Outlaws, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Skull & Bones, The Crew: Motorfest, and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. Most of those games have already been released by now. Massive Entertainment's Star Wars Outlaws is the biggest game that's still pending a launch, meaning we may get to see much more footage of the action game at the show.

Join us live from Los Angeles for #UbiForward on June 10 for updates and upcoming releases! pic.twitter.com/PevpR3rfvH — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) April 3, 2024

Ubisoft also has multiple more Assassin's Creed games in development. What we will most probably see during the 2024 Forward presentation is Codename Red, an Assassin's Creed project that is slated to finally take players to feudal Japan. Ubisoft Quebec is said to be developing this highly-anticipated RPG title.

Don't forget that a remake of the original Splinter Cell was quietly announced a few years back. Ubisoft has released no more information about this Snowdrop engine-using project since then, but it could make a surprise appearance this year. There should be teasers and reveals for upcoming updates to Ubisoft's plethora of live service games at the show too.

The Ubisoft Forward 2024 showcase will go live just a few days after Geoff Keighley's Summer Games Fest presentation, which is slated to bring two hours of announcements on June 7.