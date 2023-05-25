Amazon Gaming Week deals: Samsung 970 EVO Plus NVMe and 870 EVO SATA III SSDs

With Amazon's gaming week ongoing, there is a huge variety of devices and gaming components currently available at massive discounts. Particularly, SSD deals are among the notable ones with the 2TB Samsung 970 EVO Plus NVMe SSD selling for only $114.99. (Check this article if you are looking for faster options like the 980 Pro or the 990 Pro.)

Offering a smoother experience in gaming, the 970 EVO Plus is powered by V-NAND technology and firmware optimization, enabling enhanced NAND performance and greater power efficiency. It is capable of reaching sequential read speeds of up to 3,500 MB/s, and sequential write speeds of up to 3,300 MB/s. It can be an ideal tool to help expand storage capacity and save space for other components, with the ability to fit up to 2TB onto the compact M.2 (2280) form factor.

For improved heat dissipation, the 970 EVO Plus features Samsung's advanced nickel-coated controller and heat spreader. For the minimization of performance drops, the Dynamic Thermal Guard automatically monitors and maintains optimal operating temperatures.

With the Samsung Magician software, you get a range of tools to aid in keeping your drive up to date, monitor drive health and speed, and enhance overall performance. The Samsung 970 EVO Plus variation, being 53% faster than the Samsung 970 EVO, delivers high performance for intensive workloads on PCs and workstations.

Alternatively, you can also check out the 2TB Samsung 870 EVO internal SATA SSD also available at a great price:

2TB Samsung 870 EVO SSD (2.5 Inch SATA III Internal Solid State Drive, 2GB LPDDR4 DRAM Cache): $109.99 (Amazon US) - $109.99 (Newegg US)

