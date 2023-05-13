Amazon Deal: Samsung 970 EVO Plus and 990 Pro 2TB SSDs selling for up to 74% off today

Out of the huge number of deals that Amazon is offering on various storage options today, the 2TB Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD stands among the notable ones with 74% off on its original MSRP of $499.99. Currently, it is selling for only $129.97 after the discount which saves you $370. You can also use a coupon on this deal to save an additional $4.98 so, get your hands on it while stocks last.

The 970 EVO Plus is powered by V-NAND technology and firmware optimization, offering enhanced NAND performance and greater power efficiency. It is capable of reaching sequential read speeds of up to 3500 MB/s, and sequential write speeds of up to 3300 MB/s. It can be an ideal tool to help expand storage capacity and save space for other components, with the ability to fit up to 2TB onto the compact M.2 (2280) form factor.

For improved heat dissipation, the 970 EVO Plus features Samsung's advanced nickel-coated controller and heat spreader. For the minimization of performance drops, the Dynamic Thermal Guard automatically monitors and maintains optimal operating temperatures.

With the Samsung Magician software, you get a range of tools to aid in keeping your drive up to date, monitor drive health and speed, and enhance overall performance. The Samsung 970 EVO Plus variation, being 53% faster than the Samsung 970 EVO, delivers high performance for intensive workloads on PCs and workstations.

2TB Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD (NVMe M.2 Internal Solid State Hard Drive, V-NAND Technology, Storage and Memory Expansion for Gaming, Graphics w/ Heat Control, Max Speed): $129.97 + $4.98 Coupon (Amazon US)

Alternatively, you can check out the 2TB Samsung 990 Pro SSD also available at a discounted rate:

2TB Samsung 990 PRO SSD (PCIe 4.0 M.2 Internal Solid State Drive, Fastest Speed for Gaming, Heat Control, Direct Storage and Memory Expansion for Video Editing, Heavy Graphics): $189.99 (Amazon US)

