You can now get the official Minecraft cookbook with over 40 recipes

The Minecraft blog has announced the availability of the Gather, Cook, Eat! Official Cookbook for Minecraft fans that like the idea of cooking. The new book, which is available on Amazon for $19.59 in hardcover, contains recipes for all skill levels.

Some of the recipes that can be found include Baked Potato Bite, Buried Treasure Pie, Suspicious Stew, Mooshroom Burgers, The Cake, Flower Forest Greens, and Blocks of Clay Fudge – the last two recipes are available for free to help you decide if the book is for you.

The book was written by Tara Theoharis who has also penned Break an Egg: The Broadway Cookbook and Tomb Raider: The Official Cookbook and Travel Guide. According to her author page on Amazon, she enjoys creating recipes inspired by her favourite fandoms.

The book already has a handful of reviews seeing as it came out on April 4, most are positive and explain that the recipes tie in with the game and that they’re interesting. Gauging from the review comments, several of the buyers are planning to cook some of the food with their children who play Minecraft regularly.

