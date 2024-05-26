Amazon, Samsung slash 77-inch S90C 4K OLED TV price with Dolby Atmos, HDR, to lowest ever

Recently, there have been quite a few great deals on Smart TVs, with discounts coming from big manufacturers like LG, Samsung, and Hisense, among others. Some of the deals may still be active so you can browse through those articles here.
Samsung is continuing that as it has now dropped the price of one of its 77-inch OLED TVs to its lowest ever. The discount is on the S90C model, which is a 4K TV that supports HDR10+ meaning it can produce vibrant colors and excellent contrast. It also packs some gaming features like ALLM (Auto low latency mode) and supports refresh rates of up to 120/144 Hz. In terms of audio features, it supports Dolby Atmos as well.
The TV is available for $1900 (buying links under the key features and specs table below):
- Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160
-
Refresh Rate: 120Hz (Up to 144Hz)
- Color: Perceptional Color Mapping
- Quantum HDR OLED
- HDR10+
- Picture Processor: Neural Quantum Processor 4K
- Dolby Decoder: MS12 5.1ch
- Bluetooth version 5.2
- MBR Support: Yes
- Wi-Fi 5
- ALLM: Yes
- HDMI Connections: 4
- USB: 2
- Ethernet (LAN): Yes
- Digital Audio Out (Optical): 1
Get the Samsung S90C 77-inch OLED TV at the links below:
-
SAMSUNG 77-Inch Class OLED 4K S90C Series Quantum HDR, Dolby Atmos Object Tracking Sound Lite, Ultra Thin, Q-Symphony 3.0, Gaming Hub, Smart TV with Alexa Built-in (QN77S90C / QN77S90CAFXZA, 2023 Model): $1899.99 (Amazon US) || $1899.99 (Samsung US) (MSRP: $3599.99)
Although we're bringing this Samsung related news to you, please be aware that they have among the worst customer service track records of the major manufacturers.
