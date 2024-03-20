Dev Home 0.12 Preview is out with accessibility and bug fixes

Microsoft has updated its Dev Home Preview app to version 0.12. The latest release introduces various accessibility improvements and bug fixes.

For those unfamiliar, Dev Home is a relatively new app. Microsoft introduced it in 2023, aiming at giving developers a centralized location for installing apps and packages, various useful widgets (get this thing if you want to monitor specific parts of your hardware), GitHub integrations, and more. Later, Microsoft also brought Dev Home to Windows 10 users.

Accessibility fixes You can now use mouse navigation in Dev Home.

Manage extension toggle now has an accessible name and Feedback is no longer clipped when text is scaled.

Accessible names have been added to the buttons on the Introducing Dev Home page.

Combo boxes in widgets should now have accessible names.

The close button on the popular applications page in machine configuration now has an accessible name.

Narrator should now announce the selection state of list items in widget tiles.

Widgets now have more accessible colors for error messages and proper button styling. Changes You can now select which app version you'd like to install when installing applications through machine configuration.

Extension settings have been removed from the Settings page and are now only accessible through the Extensions page.

WinAppSDK has been upgraded to version 1.5. Bug fixes Memory widget dark mode screenshot now has the proper text and scaling when going to pin.

The order of widgets should now be maintained on reboot after deleting and adding new widgets.

Installing an extension should now update the Extensions page without needing to relaunch Dev Home.

You can download Dev Home 0.12 Preview from GitHub or the Microsoft Store. Alternatively, get it using winget by executing the winget install --id Microsoft.DevHome -e command.

The app also comes bundled with every clean Windows 11 version 23H2 installation (build 22621.2361 and newer).