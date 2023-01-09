Anker Nano II dual USB-C 65W charger is now 32% off at only $37

As more and more manufacturers remove quit bundling chargers with their smartphones, customers opt for third-party options with various price tags and features. You should never purchase cheap no-name chargers (for your and your gadgets' safety), but spending a fortune on a powerful and reliable variant is unnecessary. Anker, a popular mobile accessories manufacturer, is now offering its GaN 2 dual USB-C 65W charger with a hard-to-miss deal as a part of its charging solutions sale.

Anker Nano II USB-C 65W GaN 2 charger - $37.49 | 32% off on Amazon US

The Anker Nano II is a compact 65W charger with two USB-C ports built upon the GaN 2 technology that improves charging efficiency, reduces component size, and features improved heat dissipation. The charger can deliver up to 65W to a single port (or 20/45 to both ports) while being 49% smaller than other chargers with the same power output.

You can use the Anker Nano II to fast-charge your smartphone, tablet, laptop, and other devices that support charging via a USB-C cable.

Anker also offers another charger with a discount. The PowerCore Fusion 10000 is a 20W charger with two USB ports and a built-in 10000mAh battery that lets you use the device as a charger and power bank.

