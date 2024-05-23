Save up to 35% on Anker's charging stations with 4 USB ports and 3 outlets

If you have a lot of gadgets to charge every day, buying a special power strip or charging station can help make your digital life much more convenient. Anker, a popular maker of power banks, chargers, cables, and other accessories, currently offers its 7-in-1 power strips with four USB ports at big discounts. You can save 33% on a 65W model and 30% on a more powerful 100W one.

The Anker 525 charging station has four USB ports: two USB-A and two USB-C so that you can plug in any cable for any device. Maximum power output from USB ports peaks at 65W or 100W, depending on what models you select. If four ports are not enough, at the back of the station, there are three AC power outlets for even more connectivity.

To keep all your devices not only charged up but also safe, the Anker 525 features an 8-point safety system that guards against power surges, over-current, over-voltage, short-circuit, fire, and more. It can also adjust power output on the go to keep the operating temperatures within safe ranges.

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.

