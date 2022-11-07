Black Friday 2022: Absolutely insane AMD RX 6900 XT, 6800, 6700, 6600 GPU deals

We have been covering quite a few hard disk drive (HDD) deals lately. That's because they have been selling for great prices making it the perfect time to upgrade your existing NAS (with the CMR models) or just for backup with the non-CMR disks.

In case you are looking to upgrade other components, like the processor or the graphics card, then AMD seems to have got you covered. The Socket AM4-based Ryzen 5000 series chips have been selling at excellent prices lately, and its Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs too are discounted by hefty percentages.

We have compiled the best Radeon deals out there in the list below:

RX 6900 XT 16GB (MSRP: $999): Equivalent to RTX 3080 Ti in rasterization, RTX 3070 in ray-tracing

RX 6800 16GB (MSRP: $579): Slightly faster than RTX 3070 Ti but much slower than RTX 3080 10GB in rasterization, equivalent to RTX 3060 in ray tracing

RX 6700 XT 12GB (MSRP: $479): Equivalent to RTX 3060 Ti in raster, slightly better than RTX 3050 in ray tracing

RX 6700 10GB (MSRP: ~$429): Much faster than RTX 3060 but slightly slower than 3060 Ti in raster, equal to RTX 3050 in ray tracing

RX 6650 XT 8GB (MSRP: $399): Significantly faster than RTX 3060 in raster, ray tracing performance lackluster

RX 6600 8GB (MSRP: $329): Slightly slower than RTX 3060 in raster, ray tracing performance very poor

