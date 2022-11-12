Black Friday 2022: Seagate 12TB, 14TB CMR NAS hard disks are again at unmissable prices

Those shopping around for computer parts these days must be having a pretty good time compared to the situation two years ago. That's because there have been some generally excellent deals throughout most PC parts. We have been covering these deals on graphics cards, processors, and also on storage components like SSDs including NVMe, and hard disks.

While you could certainly check out the links above as most of those deals are still live, in this article, we add a couple of more options for you to consider in the form of Seagate Exos Enterprise grade HDDs where the 12TB and the 14TB model are selling for absolutely fantastic prices (buying links below).

The Exos X16 models are based on Conventional Magnetic Recording (CMR) technology making them excellent drives for Network Attached Storage (NAS) or other similar heavy-duty usage scenarios. Get the Seagate hard drives at the links below:

Seagate Exos X16 14TB 7200 RPM, SATA 6Gb/s, 256MB Cache, 3.5" drive: $209.99 (Amazon US)

Seagate Exos X16 12TB 7200 RPM, SATA 6Gb/s, 256MB Cache, 3.5" drive: $183.99 (Newegg US)

As we mentioned above, in case you are looking for other similar options, you can check out this article instead.

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.