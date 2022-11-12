Weekend PC Game Deals: Capcom specials, tactical freebies, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Epic Games Store brought forth yet another double giveaway this week, this time offering copies of Alba - A Wildlife Adventure and Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, two quite different experiences.

Ustwo Games' Alba comes in as a casual adventure game where you rescue and catalog the endangered local wildlife on a fictional island. Meanwhile, Mimimi Games' Shadow Tactics offers a real-time tactics experience, where you take control of five characters with unique abilities to complete various challenging missions.

You can claim the two titles from the Epic Games Store until November 17, which is when Dark Deity and Evil Dead: The Game giveaways will take their place.

As usual for the Humble Store, it introduced a brand-new bundle yesterday, and it's a collection for digital boardgame fans.

The new Twin Sails Collection starts with base games on the $6 tier, which contains Ticket to Ride, Carcassonne, Mysterium, Splendor, Small World, and Blood Rage. If you want their DLC, then paying $12 for the second tier gets you 28 pieces of addon content. The third and final tier costs $15, bringing with it A Game of Thrones Board Game plus its two expansions.

If you're up for even more bundles, Fanatical's new Platinum Collection is worth looking at too. It lets you choose from a slate of games that include Wolfenstein New Order, its standalone prequel Old Blood, Hypnospace Outlaw, and others starting at $9.99 for three titles.

Free Events

If you're up to trying something new, Paradox is back with a Cities: Skylines free weekend. The promotion lets you try out the base game for free to find out just how good are your city building and management skills.

Enjoyers of tactical shooter experiences also have a big free event waiting for them this weekend with Squad. Its 100-player rounds offer combined arms operations involving 22 maps, vehicles, player-made bases, and more.

Big Deals

The Steam Autumn Sale is just a couple of weeks away, but that doesn't mean discounts are slowing down. A major publisher sale from Capcom for Single's Day, as well as specials for hits like Dying Light 2 and Anno 1800 are also populating the highlights list today. Here's what we have for you this weekend:

DRM-free Specials

Isometric RPGs, classic shooters, and more are what's on offer this weekend from GOG's DRM-free corner. Here are some highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals may vary depending on the region you're in.

And that's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals everyone, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to break the bank adding new games to your ever-growing backlogs. Of course, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting if you comb through the interwebs hard enough, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.

