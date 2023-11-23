Black Friday: Get this Seagate 20TB external hard drive for a new all time low price

Do you want to make sure your data and content on your PC can be retrieved if the unexpected or unthinkable happens to your personal computer? While you could spend money on a cloud storage service, the best way to make sure your data is backed up is with an external storage device. Right now, as part of Black Friday 2023, you can get an external hard drive with a ton of storage for an all-time low price.

The Seagate One Touch 20TB external hard drive is currently priced at $329.99 at Amazon for Black Friday. That's not only the all-time low price for this product, but it's also a huge $120 off its normal $449.99 MSRP.

Obviously, having 20TB of storage will not only allow users to back up their PC's data with ease, but you can also back up important photos and videos that you might need for later. The drive also supports password protection so you can keep your data and content safe.

The drive also has two USB ports in the front. One is a standard USB port for connecting devices like laptops for charging. while the other is a USB C port for charging and connecting mobile devices like smartphones and tablets. You can even charge these devices in the hard drive's USB ports if your PC is turned off.

The hard drive comes with Seagate Toolkit backup software so you can schedule regular backups of your PC data, along with file mirroring and more. It also comes with a two-year limited warranty.

