Deal

CMR 8TB 14TB 18TB hard disk (HDD) deals for NAS, Plex Server at unmissable prices

Neowin · with 0 comments

Those shopping around for computer parts these days must be having a pretty good time compared to the situation two years ago. That's because there have been some generally excellent deals throughout most PC parts thanks to the recent sales on the occasion of Black Friday as well as Thanksgiving 2022. We have been covering these deals on graphics cards (the newest toys from AMD are available at MSRP now), processors, as well as storage components like CMR hard disks for NAS, and also external HDDs from WD. And now as we approach Christmas, prices have dropped once again (buying links below) after a quick rebound in between.

Seagate Exos 14TB

The deals come in the form of Seagate Exos enterprise-grade conventional magnetic recording (CMR) drives which are extremely good for heavy-duty usage. Get them at the links below:

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.

Report a problem with article
Hitman
Next Article

Hitman players on Stadia will be able to transfer their progress to other platforms
Loan app
Previous Article

Android malware campaign uses loan apps to blackmail victims

0 Comments - Add comment

Advertisement