The Samsung 980 Pro 1TB and 2TB PCIe NVMe Gen4 SSDs available at up to 58% off

If you are in need of a good storage option, you can check out the 2TB Samsung 980 Pro SSD. This 980 Pro PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD is selling for $159.99 after a massive discount of 58% on its original MSRP of $379.99. If you get this deal today, it will save you a huge $220. (You can also consider the Crucial P5 Plus, of the best value PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs at the moment).

The 980 Pro SSD comes in a compact M.2 2280 form factor and is ideal for building high-performance computing systems. It features 7,000MB/s sequential read speeds and 5,000MB/s sequential write speeds. Furthermore, it ensures stable performance through reliable thermal control and comes with a thermal control algorithm to manage heat independently.

It also offers continued optimal performance with the Samsung Magician software. The software enables you to monitor drive health, optimize performance, protect data, and receive important updates.

You can also check out its 1TB variant that is selling for $79.99 after a 27 percent discount on its original MSRP of $109.99. This deal saves you $30. So, get your hands on these deals while the stocks last.

1TB Variant:

Samsung 1TB 980 Pro (M.2 2280, 1GB LPDDR4 DRAM cache) without heatsink: $79.99 (Amazon US)

2TB Variant:

Samsung 2TB 980 Pro (M.2 2280, 2GB LPDDR4 DRAM cache) without heatsink: $159.99 (Amazon US)

You can also choose the options with a heatsink.

