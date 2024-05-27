2TB SanDisk Professional G-Drive ArmorATD HDD is available at its lowest price on Amazon

Amazon US is still offering the 2TB SanDisk Professional G-Drive ArmorATD External HDD at its lowest price, so if you haven't checked it out yet and are in need of an upgraded storage solution, you might want to do it now before it runs out of stock!

The G-Drive ArmorATD offers typical transfer rates with read speeds of up to 130MB/s, providing quick file backup and storage. It features a USB-C interface that supports 5Gbps transfer speeds and is compatible with USB 3.0 and Thunderbolt 3, ensuring versatility across various devices.

Built with a premium anodized aluminum enclosure, this drive boasts added strength and durability. Also, its rugged design includes an easy-grip bumper, providing pro-grade durability for demanding environments.

Read/Write Speeds 130MB/s, 125MB/s Interface USB 3.2 Gen 1 Drive 2.5-inch HDD IP Rating IP54 Crush Resistance Up to 1000lbs. Drive Format Mac-ready, Windows Reformat

2TB SanDisk Professional G-Drive ArmorATD (Rugged, Durable Portable External Hard Drive HDD, USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 1 - SDPH81G-002T-GBA1D): $104.99 (Amazon US)

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

With the added benefit of Amazon Prime membership, you'll get fast and free delivery on the above deal. Don't have Amazon Prime? Get Prime free for the first 30 days, and more:

Furthermore, you can also check out other HDD deals here. For solid-state drives, you can head over to our SSD deals section to see if anything from there matches your requirements.

If this is not what you want, you can also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, or Newegg US, or visit our Deals section to see if you find some other great deals.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.