GEEKOM A7 Ryzen 9 Mini PC with dedicated NPU gets a $200 or £150 discount

GEEKOM reached out to let us know of a discount it is running on their sites in the U.S. and the U.K., where you can save $200 or £150 on the beefiest variant of GEEKOM A7 that we reviewed in February; buying links below.
Below are the full specifications of the variant on offer:
|GEEKOM A7
|
Dimensions
|112.4 mm x 112.4 mm x 37 mm
|
Weight
|450g
|
CPU
|Ryzen 9 7940HS (Base 4.0GHz, Turbo 5.4GHz 8C, 16T, 16MB Cache)
cTDP: 35-54W
|
Graphics
|AMD Radeon™ 780M Graphics (12RDNA 3 Graphics Cores @ 2800MHz)
768 shading units / stream processors(12 CUs), 48 texture mapping units, and 32 ROPs
|NPU
|XDNA architecture (Up to 10 NPU TOPS)
|
Memory
|32GB Dual-channel DDR5-5600MT/s SODIMM (up to 64GB)
|
Storage
|1x Acer N5000 2TB NVMe M.2 (PCIe Gen 4.0 x4)
|
Operating System
|Windows 11 Pro
|
Bluetooth
|Bluetooth v5.3
|
Wireless LAN
|Wi-Fi 6E
|
Kensington Lock
|No
|SD Card reader
|Yes (left side)
|
Adapter
|120W, 19V Power Adapter
|
|
Front I/O Ports
|2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x 3.5mm front stereo headset jack
|Rear I/O Ports
|
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
|
Price (MSRP)
|$849 / £649
The packaging follows the same design and experience as in GEEKOM Mini PCs. After pulling the top off, you are presented with the Mini PC sitting on a "shelf" and a Thank You card below it. Upon removing the side cushion, card, and cardboard shelf, you can find the power lead, HDMI cable, and documentation.
What's In The Box
- 1 x A7 Mini PC
- 1 x Power Adapter
- 1 x HDMI Cable
- 1 x User Guide
- 1 x Thank You Card
All products sold from GEEKOM receive a 3-year free Warranty from the date you receive the product. If needed, you can RMA or return locally relative to your region (the U.S. has a U.S. warehouse, mainland E.U. has a German warehouse).
Upon checkout at GEEKOM, enter the NEOWINA7OFF coupon code for a $200 or £150 discount. The code is valid until May 5th.
As a reminder, you can read our review of the Ryzen 9 variant here before you make your decision.
Best of all, shipping is quick and free, plus this product qualifies for a free return if there is a quality issue, such as DOA or defect.
