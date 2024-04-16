Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

GEEKOM A7 Ryzen 9 Mini PC with dedicated NPU gets a $200 or £150 discount

CEO - Neowin.net Neowin

GEEKOM reached out to let us know of a discount it is running on their sites in the U.S. and the U.K., where you can save $200 or £150 on the beefiest variant of GEEKOM A7 that we reviewed in February; buying links below.

Below are the full specifications of the variant on offer:

GEEKOM A7

Dimensions

 112.4 mm x 112.4 mm x 37 mm

Weight

 450g

CPU

 Ryzen 9 7940HS (Base 4.0GHz, Turbo 5.4GHz 8C, 16T, 16MB Cache)
cTDP: 35-54W

Graphics

 AMD Radeon™ 780M Graphics (12RDNA 3 Graphics Cores @ 2800MHz)
768 shading units / stream processors(12 CUs), 48 texture mapping units, and 32 ROPs
NPU XDNA architecture (Up to 10 NPU TOPS)

Memory

 32GB Dual-channel DDR5-5600MT/s SODIMM (up to 64GB)

Storage

 1x Acer N5000 2TB NVMe M.2 (PCIe Gen 4.0 x4)

Operating System

 Windows 11 Pro

Bluetooth

 Bluetooth v5.3

Wireless LAN

 Wi-Fi 6E

Kensington Lock

 No
SD Card reader Yes (left side)

Adapter

 120W, 19V Power Adapter

Front I/O Ports

 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x 3.5mm front stereo headset jack
Rear I/O Ports

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x USB 4 Gen 3 Type-C
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
1 x USB 2.0 Type-A
2 x HDMI 2.0b
1 x 2.5G RJ45 LAN
1 x DC-in

Price (MSRP)

 $849 / £649

The packaging follows the same design and experience as in GEEKOM Mini PCs. After pulling the top off, you are presented with the Mini PC sitting on a "shelf" and a Thank You card below it. Upon removing the side cushion, card, and cardboard shelf, you can find the power lead, HDMI cable, and documentation.

What's In The Box

  • 1 x A7 Mini PC
  • 1 x Power Adapter
  • 1 x HDMI Cable
  • 1 x User Guide
  • 1 x Thank You Card
All products sold from GEEKOM receive a 3-year free Warranty from the date you receive the product. If needed, you can RMA or return locally relative to your region (the U.S. has a U.S. warehouse, mainland E.U. has a German warehouse).

Upon checkout at GEEKOM, enter the NEOWINA7OFF coupon code for a $200 or £150 discount. The code is valid until May 5th.

As a reminder, you can read our review of the Ryzen 9 variant here before you make your decision.

Best of all, shipping is quick and free, plus this product qualifies for a free return if there is a quality issue, such as DOA or defect.

