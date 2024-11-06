Get the 14-inch MacBook Pro (M3) with a $500 discount

If you're in the market for a new MacBook Pro laptop with an Apple M3 chip, check out the model with 8 GB of memory and a 1 TB SSD, as it's reduced by 28% from $1,799 to $1,299.

Before going onto the specs, it's worth pointing out that this MacBook Pro has an excellent rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars based on 441 ratings, suggesting customers think it's a wonderful laptop for their needs. If you decide to pick it up but want to return it for whatever reason, Amazon will accept it back until January 15, 2025.

There are four notable features that stand out with this MacBook Pro. They include the M3 processor, which features an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, which lets you multitask easily and edit photos and 4K videos, a long battery life, support for Apple Intelligence, and the Liquid Retina XDR display.

In terms of battery life, you get a massive 22 hours of usage of this laptop thanks to the "power-efficient design of Apple silicon." Apple even claims that the computer will run with the same performance when it is unplugged as when it is plugged in. This big battery should get you through two workdays and then some.

Another nice perk of this laptop is that it supports Apple Intelligence. Apple Intelligence is powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT at the time of writing and provides you with tools to help you write and get stuff done efficiently. It uses your personal context to give better answers while simultaneously helping you maintain your privacy.

Finally, this device includes a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display that supports Extreme Dynamic Range, 1,000 nits of sustained brightness for HDR content and up to 600 nits of brightness for SDR content.

In terms of ports, you get three Thunderbolt ports, one MagSafe charging port, one SDXC port, one headphone jack, one HDMI port, support for Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.