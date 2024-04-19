Get the Anker 552 9-in-1 USB hub for the new rock bottom price of $29.99

Sometimes, people who work at home or travel will need more ports for various devices that are not available on the desktop or notebook PC. Anker has been a leader in offering USB hubs that let users quickly add more connected devices. Right now, you can get a 9-in-1 USB hub with lots of different ports for a truly rock-bottom low price.

At the moment, the Anker 552 9-in-1 USB hub is priced at Amazon for just $29.99. That's a huge $40 discount, or 57 percent off, its $69.99 MSRP.

The Anker 552 9-in-1 USB hub includes two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports (one USB-A and one USB-C) that are capable of data transfer speeds of up to 5 Gbps. It also has two USB 2.0 ports.

There's also a power delivery input port that supports up to 100W, which allows the USB port to output power to a device at up to 85W.

Besides the USB ports and the power input port, this Anker hub has an HDMI 1.4 port. You could connect it to your laptop to either mirror or extend your display at up to 4K resolution and up to 30Hz.

There's also a 1 Gbps Ethernet port so you can connect your notebook to a wired internet connection at home or away from home. Finally, the Hub has card slots that accept both SD or microSD cards for additional storage.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.