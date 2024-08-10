This UK carrier might offer double the storage for the Google Pixel 9 for free

If you're considering purchasing the upcoming Google Pixel 9 series in the UK, you might be in for a treat. Tipster Roland Quandt first spotted that a major UK carrier might be offering double the storage for the Pixel 9 series at no extra cost.

Vodafone seems to be the major UK carrier planning to offer the free storage upgrade. Note that all carriers and retailers may not offer the storage upgrade for free. This could simply be a limited-time internal promotion.

The web page highlighting the offer also looks like it wasn't meant to go live yet, as it has a version date of 13 August 2024, coinciding with the launch of the Pixel 9 series at the Made By Google event. While the page could be taken down anytime, the offer is still visible on Vodafone's website.

image by Vodafone

Speaking of the offer, Vodafone's plan includes double storage for the Pixel 9 series for all configurations. As per the website, the offer will run from August 13 till September 3, most likely the time when the pre-order period ends.

Here's the offer in detail:

Google Pixel 9 : Get the 256GB model for the same price as the 128GB version. You will save £144 on this deal as per Vodafone.

: Get the 256GB model for the same price as the 128GB version. You will save £144 on this deal as per Vodafone. Google Pixel 9 Pro : Get the 256GB model for the price of the 128GB variant, or pick up the 512GB version for the same price as the 256GB model. You will save £180 with either deal.

: Get the 256GB model for the price of the 128GB variant, or pick up the 512GB version for the same price as the 256GB model. You will save £180 with either deal. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL : Apart from what the Pixel 9 Pro deal offers, there’s also a 1TB model that you can pick up for the same price as the 512GB variant. You will save £180 according to Vodafone.

: Apart from what the Pixel 9 Pro deal offers, there’s also a 1TB model that you can pick up for the same price as the 512GB variant. You will save £180 according to Vodafone. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Get the 512GB model for the price of the 256GB model, and save £180 according to Vodafone.

