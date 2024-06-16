Get the new Samsung Series 7 fridge freezer for almost half price at £799

Keeping food cold is a necessity and just about any fridge freezer can do this, but if you’re looking to have all the bells and whistles, then you need to check out the Samsung Series 7 fridge freezer which is currently on sale with 46% off despite being only available for about a month. Right now, you can pick it up on Amazon for just £799 compared with its RRP of £1,479.99.

Buy the Samsung Series 7 fridge freezer for just £799 (46% off) – Black || Stainless Steel

This product includes four headline features: Twin Cooling Plus, Smart Conversion, SpaceMax Technology, and SmartThings integration. Providing an explanation of each, Samsung writes:

Twin Cooling Plus : Wouldn't it be good if all your food in the fridge stayed really fresh? With two separate air flows and precise fridge temperature control, Samsung Twin Cooling Plus does just that. Not only that, but it stops food odours mixing, so your food tastes the way it's meant to.

: Wouldn't it be good if all your food in the fridge stayed really fresh? With two separate air flows and precise fridge temperature control, Samsung Twin Cooling Plus does just that. Not only that, but it stops food odours mixing, so your food tastes the way it's meant to. Smart Conversion : Convert your freezer into a fridge to store more fresh products as and when needed. Whether it’s something you particularly enjoy, need to store in different seasons or those special occasions you cater for, you’ll never have to run out of fresh storage.

: Convert your freezer into a fridge to store more fresh products as and when needed. Whether it’s something you particularly enjoy, need to store in different seasons or those special occasions you cater for, you’ll never have to run out of fresh storage. SpaceMax Technology : Now you can get the best of both worlds with SpaceMax. Thinner walls mean more space for food storage on the inside, while the outside size stays the same. All without compromising on performance.

: Now you can get the best of both worlds with SpaceMax. Thinner walls mean more space for food storage on the inside, while the outside size stays the same. All without compromising on performance. SmartThings: The SmartThings app is a simple, easy remote controller for your appliance. To use the various and convenient refrigerator functions via the app, connect your Samsung refrigerator with the SmartThings app on your smartphone. Simply tap the function categories that you want and manage settings.

Some other cool features of this fridge include its ability to maintain a constant temperature that prevents ice build up and allows your food and drinks to get to their target temperature much faster. Speaking of cooling your drinks, with the Power Cool feature, the fridge blows “intensely cold air” into the fridge to quickly cool your food and drink – this could be great for freezing ice cream that you’ve just brought home from the shop and want to eat right away if it got a bit melted, or if you need to get alcohol ready for a social gathering.

This fridge has 4.3 out of 5 stars based on 58 ratings suggesting that people like it. It also ships and dispatches from Amazon with the option to return it within 30 days of receipt if it’s not for you. It comes in black and stainless steel and there are several chargeable service options including help with unpacking and installation.

