Microsoft Weekly: Recalled Recall, many new builds, many fixes, and much gaming news

In this episode of Microsoft Weekly, we look at Microsoft recalling Recall, Microsoft shipping new builds in every Windows Insider channel, some neat hacks and guides to make Windows 11 look and work better, Patch Tuesday updates, fixed bugs, a tidal wave of gaming announcements, and a lot more.

Table of contents:

Windows 11 and 10

Here we talk about everything happening around Microsoft's latest operating system in the Stable channel and preview builds: new features, removed features, controversies, bugs, interesting findings, and more. And of course, you may find a word or two about older but still supported versions.

This week is another Patch Tuesday week, which means it is time to install the latest cumulative updates for all supported Windows versions. Windows 11 23H2 and 22H2 received KB5039212, Windows 11 21H2 got KB5039213, and Windows 10 was updated with KB5039211.

This month's Patch Tuesday updates put the final nail into Windows 11 21H2's coffin. The OS is no longer supported, and Microsoft is now force-updating users to version 22H2.

Besides the traditional Patch Tuesday updates, Microsoft shipped a new Defender update for all supported Windows install images and removed the controversial Copilot app that was earlier shipped with a Microsoft Edge update.

After releasing the June 2024 Patch Tuesday updates, Microsoft confirmed that it finally fixed the long-standing "65000" BitLocker bug. It is now gone from Windows 11 version 21H2. The company also fixed taskbar bugs that were reported in the latest non-security updates. This one, however, did not require installing a new patch—Microsoft Ctrl + Z the damage using its Known Issue Rollback mechanism.

Speaking of updates, an interesting story emerged this week about HP firmware for its ProBook laptop series. HP shipped a botched update that bricked a bunch of quite expensive laptops and then put all the blame on Microsoft and Windows Update. While the companies are pointing fingers, customers scratch their heads, wondering what to do with their expensive, now out-of-warranty ProBook laptops.

Another big story that happened this week was the recall of Windows Recall. Despite trying to address negative feedback with the recent security update, Microsoft decided not to release Recall on June 18. Instead, the feature will go to Windows Insiders first. Of course, you will still need a Copilot+ PC to try it out, at least officially.

We are adjusting the release model for Recall to leverage the expertise of the Windows Insider community to ensure the experience meets our high standards for quality and security. This decision is rooted in our commitment to providing a trusted, secure and robust experience for all customers and to seek additional feedback prior to making the feature available to all Copilot+ PC users.

By the way, the first Copilot+ PCs are already arriving to their happy owners. Interestingly, the initial tests do not look very promising as users noticed significantly lower processor speeds and, as a result, significantly slower performance.

If you are up for some software trickery, check out this article detailing how to move Windows 11's taskbar to the left with a third-party mod (some neat taskbar and Start menu improvements are coming soon to Windows 11 on the official level). Also, we published a guide on how to restore the old File Explorer in Windows 11 and make it stay for good.

Microsoft continues updating its official Windows documentation with useful guides and important information. This week, the company revealed hardware requirements for the Paint Cocreator feature that will let you generate images when drawing in Paint, some extra info on switching from a local account to a Microsoft account in Windows, and an explanation of several misconceptions about Windows 11.

This week, a new report emerged about MediTek wanting to dip its toes into the Windows on ARM project. The company is preparing its own processor for Windows 11 PCs, and the first results of that labor should land somewhere in the second half of 2025. If you are wondering why there were only Qualcomm-powered Windows PCs so far, that is because Microsoft and Qualcomm have an agreement that grants Qualcomm exclusive rights to make ARM chips for Windows computers.

By the way, it is not only Windows—Snapdragon-powered PCs can also come Linux-flavored.

Finally, Microsoft expanded the list of deprecated features in Windows to include another network-related feature. This time, the company is about to kill DirectAccess in favor of Always On VPN.

Windows Insider Program

Here is what Microsoft Released this week for testing in the Windows Insider Program:

Windows 11 Windows 10 Server vNext Canary Channel 26236 Not Applicable 26236 Dev Channel 26120.961 Not Applicable Beta Channel 22635.3785 19045.4593 Release Preview Channel 22621/3.3807 19045.4593

In addition to new builds, the software giant shipped a new update for the Microsoft Store. It introduces support for Microsoft Wallet, giving customers a new easy method to apply discounts using Microsoft Rewards points.

Some interesting features are reportedly coming soon to Windows 11's File Explorer. Enthusiasts discovered that Microsoft is working on letting everyone access their smartphones' file systems within the File Explorer app on Windows 11. The feature is not here yet, but its traces are already discoverable across the OS.

Also, build 26236 from the Canary Channel contains a new Settings page that will let you manage app access to generative AI features. Besides releasing build 26236 for Windows Server 2025, Microsoft published a post about upgrades for diskpd in its next-gen server-focused operating system.

Updates are available

This section covers software, firmware, and other notable updates (released and coming soon) delivering new features, security fixes, improvements, patches, and more from Microsoft and third parties.

In a rather odd move, Microsoft announced that Copilot GPT Builder is now retired, and it will be removed from the Copilot Pro subscription on July 10, 2024. The company says its goal is to focus on different AI features that improve the Copilot Pro experience, so kiss goodbye to the feature that kept quite a lot of users subscribed.

Microsoft unveiled a few important updates for Outlook users. To begin with, on September 16, 2024, Microsoft will retire basic authentication with usernames and passwords. Customers will be forced to use modern authentication methods for better security. Another change is that some Copilot features are now rolling out to the classic Outlook app for Windows. They include email drafting, thread summarization, email coaching, and more.

Skype also received a big update this week. If you are into AR masks, you will be glad to know that Skype Lenses are now powered by Snap's Camera Kit SDK, which lets you use multiple masks, filters, and other effects to spice up your Skype conversations.

There was another update for Skype. This time, for Skype Insiders. Build 8.122.76.100 delivered a lot of improvements for the text editor on desktops.

Mozilla released a new feature update for the Firefox browser. Version 127 is now available in the Release channel, and it contains some interesting features, such as the ability to auto-start Firefox when you turn on your computer, additional protections for stored passwords, a big update for the built-in screenshot tool, and more.

Other notable updates include the following:

Here are the newest drivers released this week:

AMD Chipset Software 6.05.28.016 is out with the initial support for Windows 11 version 24H2.

Intel Arc 31.0.101.5590 with Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree support.

Finally, here is this week's Microsoft 365 Roadmap Weekly covering upcoming features for Outlook Teams, Excel, and more.

And on a side note, Microsoft is no longer the most valuable company in the world. This week, it lost the title to Apple following the latter's WWDC 2024 keynote full of Artificial Apple Intelligence.

Reviews are in

Here are the hardware and software news we reviews this week.

Steven Parker reviews one more mini PC with some serious horsepower inside. The GEEKOM GT13 Pro features the Intel Core i9-13900H processor, a spare M2 slot, USB 4 ports, and a great aluminum enclosure. It is not perfect, though. Its HDMI port is a bit outdated, access to the insides requires disconnecting Wi-Fi cables, and the RAM is rather slow. Check out the full review here.

On the gaming side

Learn about upcoming game releases, Xbox rumors, new hardware, software updates, freebies, deals, discounts and more.

This week was packed with gaming news. To start with, Microsoft announced three new Xbox consoles: a white disc-less Xbox Series X, a white Xbox Series S with 1TB of storage, and a 2TB Xbox Series X in a new Velocity Green color. All three are coming later this year.

Now, here are the games Microsoft announced during this week's Xbox Showcase: Doom: The Dark Age (coming 2025), Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (coming October 26, 2024), Starfield: Shattered Space DLC (coming later this year), Perfect Dark (release date still unknown), State of Decay 3 (also no info on the release date), Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (coming later this year), Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 (coming November 19, 2024), Gears of War: E-Day (release date unknown), Age of Mythology: Retold (coming September 4, 2024, check out more info about it here), Avowed (somewhere in 2024), Fable reboot (coming 2025), Dragon Age: The Veilguard (this fall), and Assassin's Creed Shadows.

If you want to catch up with all the announcements in one place, check out our recap here. Also, be sure to see our PC Gaming Show 2024 roundup for more gaming news.

After announcing the new games, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer shared some interesting information with journalists. He spoke about recent layoffs and seemingly confirmed that the company is working on a handheld Xbox console.

Forza Motorsport received a new content drop. Update 9 focuses on endurance racing, and it adds a new raceway, a new free car (hurry up and get it while it's free), and a lot of various fixes.

Microsoft released a new software update for supported Xbox consoles. The June 2024 release includes the ability to remember up to 10 Wi-Fi networks, manage subscriptions in the console itself, gamepad firmware updates, and more. Also, there are updates for Xbox Cloud Gaming and the Xbox PC app.

Nvidia announced new games for GeForce NOW. The latest additions include Sea of Thieves, Disney Speedstorm, SunnySIde, and BodyCam.

Deals and freebies

This week's Weekend PC Game Deals covers various showcase sales, a lot of free demos, co-op events, and a new giveaway from the Epic Games Store. Until the next Thursday, you can get the futuristic racer Redout 2.

Also, be sure to pay a visit to Valve's regular Steam Next Fest, which offers free demos of hundreds of upcoming PC games. They are still available until June 17, 2024.

Here are some other interesting gaming stories published this week:

A blast from Microsoft's past

John Callaham's weekly "Look back" series provides throwbacks into the past, detailing the company's products, partnerships, mishaps, and successes from years ago.

This week's blast from Microsoft's past is courtesy of Raymond Chen, an ever-giving source of Microsoft trivia. In a new blog post, Raymond explained the origins of the legendary 3D Pipes screensaver for Windows. Long story short, the company wanted to showcase OpenGL hardware acceleration without disrupting then-upcoming Windows NT 3.5. As a result, they decided to showcase it as a screensaver.

This link will take you to other issues of the Microsoft Weekly series. You can also support Neowin by subscribing to our newsletter to receive regular news recaps directly in your email.

Microsoft Weekly background by Satya_1 on Pixabay