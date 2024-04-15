Meta is going to make education a lot more interesting with a Quest education product

Meta has announced that it will be launching a new product offering for Quest VR devices dedicated to the education sector to make learning much more interactive. Similar to how Meta Quest for Business was aimed at the workplace, the new education offering will give teachers, trainers, and administrators access to education-specific apps and features and allow them to manage multiple Quest devices at once.

While the exact product name and its list of features have not yet been announced, the company said that the offering will help teachers save time and allow students to pick up their headsets and get learning right away. Meta says this is something that teachers have been asking for all along.

At launch, the product will be available in all the markets where Quest for Business is available and will serve learners who are 13 and above, a key age that Meta typically requires users to have attained before using any of its social media platforms.

To make this product the best that it can be for educators, Meta plans to base it on its findings from extensive consultations and collaborations with educators, researchers, and third-party developers working in education globally.

Describing what the product should offer, Meta writes:

“We want it to be something that makes it easier for students to learn, apply and practice new skills; feel a sense of presence with teachers and classmates; and to visit places or experience things that would otherwise be impossible. Above all, we want it to help teachers do what they do best: teach.”

One interesting thing to look out for is whether this push with Meta Quest into the education sector will affect the market share of Chromebooks, which are also popular in schools due to their easy manageability and ease of use. It could potentially compete with Chromebooks for schools’ budgets.

Source: Meta