Get these HyperX Cloud III wireless gaming headphones for their lowest price ever

Wireless headphones can be a nice convenience for gamers who don't want to deal with cords while playing in online multiplayer matches. However, they should still have solid audio quality as well as a long life on one charge.

HyperX, the popular gaming accessory company owned by HP, sells wireless headphones for that audience in mind. One of them, the HyperX Cloud III﻿ wireless gaming headphones, is currently at an all-time low price of $114.70 at Amazon. It's also discounted by $35.20 from the headphones' $149.99 MSRP.

The HyperX Cloud III wireless gaming headphones can support up to 120 hours of gaming on one charge, which means you likely can play for days or even weeks without having to recharge the headphones. It's also designed to be worn for hours in comfort, with the use of memory foam in the headband and ear cushions. The included USB 2.4 GHz dongle provides the headphone's wireless connection.

The headphones include 53mm drivers for solid audio while gaming on your PC or your PlayStation or Switch game console. It also supports DTS Spatial Audio for games that use that format for a more immersive 3D sound experience.

The included noise cancelation microphone can also detach if you just want to listen to music or don't feel the need to chat with your fellow gamers. It includes an LED microphone mute indicator. The mute button is also located on one of the headphone's cups, while the volume control is found on the other cup.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

