Get this 13-inch M2 MacBook Air for its lowest price ever

Apple recently introduced the M3-powered MacBook Air, but the previous-gen model, the one with the M2 processor, still offers plenty of power, the same chassis, and the same capabilities. And the best part is that you can get this laptop for a new all-time low price of just $849.

The 13-inch MacBook Air is one of the most popular laptops in the world. This portable machine offers a great display (assuming you do not mind a notch), fantastic battery life, and more than enough power, thanks to its ARM chip.

The discounted MacBook Air is based on the Apple M2 processor, an 8-core CPU with a 10-core GPU. It has 8GB of shared memory (you can spec it up to 24GB). Thanks to the efficient processor, the MacBook Air can last up to 18 hours on one charge.

Additional features include a backlit keyboard, a massive haptic trackpad, a 1080p webcam with three mics and Center Stage support, and a pair of great speakers with Spatial Audio support. Besides, you can protect your data with a TouchID sensor built into the power button. As for ports, the 13-inch MacBook Air with the M2 chip offers two Thunderbolt ports, a headphone jack, and MagSafe for charging.

If 256GB of storage is not enough, get the 512GB variant with a 13% discount. It is also currently at its all-time low price.

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.

You can also check out Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find more tech deals. Also, visit our Deals section to see some of our previously published deals. Some of them are still relevant, so do not miss out.

As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.