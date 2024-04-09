Get this 15.6-inch Asus Vivobook Go M515 Windows 11 notebook for its lowest price ever now

Many people want to get a Windows 11 notebook for work or for work at home, but finding an affordable one that has the features you may need can be difficult. Right now, you can buy a 15.6-inch Asus notebook that is light but still can get some work done at an all-time low price.

At the moment, the 15.6-inch Vivobook Go Windows 11 notebook is priced at only $269.99 at Amazon. That's not only a new price low for the laptop but it's also a $60 discount from its $329.99 MSRP.

The 3.9-pound Windows 11 notebook has a 15.6-inch FHD 1,920 x 1,080 resolution display with an anti-glare feature. Inside there's an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U mobile processor with a maximum clock speed of 3.5 GHz, along with an integrated AMD Radeon GPU. There's 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of SSD storage, along with a 37WHrs battery.

You can also expect a VGA camera and built-in microphone that will allow you to conduct video calls while on the go. It has a chiclet keyboard that includes extra number keys on the right side. The keys themselves support 1.4mm key travel which should offer a comfortable typing experience. the ports on the sides of the notebook include two normal USB ports, a USB 3.2 port, a USB 3.2 Type A port, and an HDMI port for connecting the notebook to a monitor. It also has a microSD slot for adding some extra storage.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

