Save 32% on Dell's 32-inch 4K monitor with narrow bezels and picture-in-picture support

Dell is offering a big discount on its 32-inch 4K UHD monitors. The SE3223Q is now available for only $249.99, allowing you to get a solid monitor with narrow bezels for 32% less and save $115.

Dell SE3223Q is a 32-inch 4K UHD display (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) with a 60Hz VA panel and AMD FreeSync support. Although the manufacturer does not position it as a gaming monitor, AMD FreeSync can help reduce stuttering for a smoother image. The screen can output over 1 billion colors and cover up to 99% sRGB with a 3000:1 contrast ratio.

Additional features include picture-in-picture support for simultaneous connection of two computers or other devices, anti-glare coating, tilt adjustment, a built-in VESA mount, and flicker-free technology for reduced eye strain.

Thoughtful design Multitask efficiently: View content from two different PCs simultaneously using the built-in Picture-by-Picture (PBP) or Picture-in-Picture (PIP) features. Easy on the eyes: This TÜV-certified monitor has a flicker-free screen with ComfortView, a feature that reduces harmful blue light emissions. It's designed to optimize eye comfort even over extended viewing – like your next movie marathon. Secure in place: Easily affix the monitor to a wall with the VESA-compatible mount

Connectivity-wise, Dell SE3223Q offers two HDMI 2.0 ports (a 6-foot HDMI cable is included with the monitor), one DisplayPort 1.2 port, one Audio Line Out (audio jack), and a Kensington Lock.

Dell 32-inch 4K Monitor SE3223Q - $249.99 | 32% off on Amazon US

