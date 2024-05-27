Get this 83-inch Samsung 4K OLED S90C TV for its lowest price ever and save $1,800

Getting a really large television for your living room or media room can be expensive. It can be even more costly if you want one with an advanced OLED display. The Samsung 83-inch 4K OLED S90C TV is an example of that, but at the moment, you can save a lot of money if you buy one now from Amazon.

Right now, the 83-inch Samsung 4K OLED S90C TV is available for $2,997.99 at Amazon. That matches its lowest price ever, and it's also a huge $1,800 discount from its $4,797.99 MSRP.

The Samsung OLED S90C TV includes the company's Quantum Dot technology, which allows the OLED screen to show sharper and darker blacks, brighter whites, and overall better contrast than other OLED televisions. It also has a neural quantum processor that upscales non-4K video content to full 4K resolutions.

The design of the TV includes very tiny bezels and a frame that's just 4mm thick. This allows this TV to look great when mounted to a living room or media room wall.

The TV includes Samsung's smart TV OS. It also has a Gaming Hub, so you can connect to a number of cloud gaming services and play high-end games without the need for a console or PC.

There are four HDMI ports, including an eArc port for connecting a sound bar, along with two USB ports, an Ethernet port, and a connection for your over-the-air antenna or cable TV box. You also get Samsung's SolarRemote, which should stay powered up indefinitely with no need to connect it to a power source or change batteries.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

Although we're bringing this Samsung related news to you, please be aware that they have among the worst customer service track records of the major manufacturers.