Get this Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15.6-inch Windows 11 Pro laptop for a new all time low price

It's the Memorial Day holiday in the US and the unofficial start of summer. However, parents are already looking ahead to the start of school for their children. Many of them will want to get a new laptop for their kids for school work. Right now, you can get a Lenovo IdeaPad 3i laptop for an all-time low price.

Right now, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15.6-inch laptop with Windows 11 Pro has hit a new low price of $399.99 at Amazon. That's also a $55.01 discount from its $455 MSRP.

This version of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i laptop weighs 3.6 pounds and has a 15.6-inch ‎1,920 x 1,080 resolution display. Inside there's a 12th Generation Intel Core i5-1235U with a clock speed of 3.3GHz, along with 8GB of DDR4 SDRAM with memory speeds of ‎3200 MT/s. It also has a 512GB SSD for onboard storage. It's also a fairly slim laptop at 19.9 mm, which should make it easier to transport to school.

Lenovo does not say whether the laptop's 8GB memory is across two channels (2x 4GB) or one channel (1x8GB). The device comes with Iris Xe integrated graphics and hence the performance will certainly benefit from the extra bandwidth offered by dual channel.

There's also a 720p resolution integrated webcam and microphone for when students need to attend online classes and meetings. It also has a physical privacy shutter for when they are not using it. The battery has been tested in reviews to last as much as 11 hours on a single charge. It also has two USB-A ports, a USB-C port, an HDMI port to connect it to a larger display, and an SD card slot to add additional storage.

