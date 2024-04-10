Get this ultra-fast 2TB MSI SPATIUM M570 PCIe Gen 5 SSD for a new all-time low price

The MSI SPATIUM M570 is a PCIe Gen 5 SSD with one of the highest read/write speeds on the market. Its 2TB variant is currently available at a new all-time low price, allowing you to upgrade storage in your PC for only $199.99.

When connected to a compatible computer with a PCIe Gen 5 motherboard and processor, the MSI SPATIUM M570 can reach speeds of up to 10,000MB/s read and write. Transfer files and load games faster than PCIe 4, 3, and SATA-based SSDs. You can pair the M570 with a PCIe Gen 4 or Gen 3 motherboard, but the maximum speeds will be notably lower.

Get excited for next-generation storage performance that unites the latest PCIe Gen 5 controller technology and state-of-the-art 3D NAND flash, providing up to 1.5 times faster read/write speeds compared to the previous generation SSDs. Optimized for the PCIe Gen5 interface, SPATIUM M570 SSD reaches read/write speeds up to 10000/10000 MB/s, allowing for rapid data transfer and shortened game load times.

The MSI SPATIUM M570 comes with an aluminum heatsink with a stacked fin structure to dissipate heat and help the drive operate at its maximum during prolonged and heavy loads. Therefore, no need to worry about buying a separate cooling solution.

Each MSI SPATIUM M570 has a limited five-year warranty and up to 1,400 TBW (whichever comes first).

2TB MSI SPATIUM M570 PCIe Gen 5 SSD - $199.99 | 17% off on Amazon US

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.

