Grab this renewed iOS 16-compatible 64GB iPhone for only $143

If you are looking for an inexpensive iPhone that can get you the latest iOS and a ticket into the world of blue bubbles, do not miss this deal on an Amazon-renewed iPhone 8 64GB, now available for only $143. If you have a few extra shekels, grab the second-generation iPhone SE 64GB for just $164.
This smartphone is far from being the latest and greatest, but it is still a decent package for its price. It packs the beloved Home button, a reasonably-sized display, 64GB of storage, and the iOS 16-supported A11 processor. Besides, it is one of those iPhones you can service and repair yourself without much hassle or annoying software locks. The iPhone 8 will be a solid pick for those who need a second device or a relatively modern and inexpensive smartphone compatible with the latest iOS. Also, it has a 3D Touch display, a neat feature Apple ditched in the iPhone 11 lineup.
For just a few dollars extra, you can get a renewed iPhone SE 2020 with 64GB of storage, the A13 processor, slightly more RAM, and the same chassis/design/camera as in the iPhone 8. This smartphone is a better choice if you want a smartphone compatible with future major iOS releases.
You can compare the iPhone 8 and the iPhone SE 2020 in the table below. Also, you can check out our Specs Appeal article, where we provide an in-depth comparison of the iPhone 8, iPhone SE 2020, and iPhone SE 2022.
|iPhone 8
|iPhone SE 2020
|Display
|4.7-inch IPS with 1334x750 resolution, 326 ppi
True Tone, P3, 625 nits max brightness
|Processor
|6-core A11 Bionic
|6-core A13 Bionic
|Memory
|2GB
|3GB
|Storage
|64GB
|Connectivity
|2G, 3G, 4G LTE
|Camera
|Single-lens 12MP primary camera with 4K video recording
Front-facing 7MP camera
|Battery
|1821 mAh
Qi wireless charging, fast charging support
Up to 13 hours of video playback
|Security
|TouchID sensor in the solid-state Home button
|Audio
|Stereo Speakers
|NFC
|For Apple Pay only
|Ports
|Lightning
|Price
|$143 ($699 on launch)
|$160 ($399 on launch)
Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.
