Grab this renewed iOS 16-compatible 64GB iPhone for only $143

If you are looking for an inexpensive iPhone that can get you the latest iOS and a ticket into the world of blue bubbles, do not miss this deal on an Amazon-renewed iPhone 8 64GB, now available for only $143. If you have a few extra shekels, grab the second-generation iPhone SE 64GB for just $164.

This smartphone is far from being the latest and greatest, but it is still a decent package for its price. It packs the beloved Home button, a reasonably-sized display, 64GB of storage, and the iOS 16-supported A11 processor. Besides, it is one of those iPhones you can service and repair yourself without much hassle or annoying software locks. The iPhone 8 will be a solid pick for those who need a second device or a relatively modern and inexpensive smartphone compatible with the latest iOS. Also, it has a 3D Touch display, a neat feature Apple ditched in the iPhone 11 lineup.

For just a few dollars extra, you can get a renewed iPhone SE 2020 with 64GB of storage, the A13 processor, slightly more RAM, and the same chassis/design/camera as in the iPhone 8. This smartphone is a better choice if you want a smartphone compatible with future major iOS releases.

You can compare the iPhone 8 and the iPhone SE 2020 in the table below. Also, you can check out our Specs Appeal article, where we provide an in-depth comparison of the iPhone 8, iPhone SE 2020, and iPhone SE 2022.

iPhone 8 iPhone SE 2020 Display 4.7-inch IPS with 1334x750 resolution, 326 ppi

True Tone, P3, 625 nits max brightness Processor 6-core A11 Bionic 6-core A13 Bionic Memory 2GB 3GB Storage 64GB Connectivity 2G, 3G, 4G LTE Camera Single-lens 12MP primary camera with 4K video recording

Front-facing 7MP camera Battery 1821 mAh

Qi wireless charging, fast charging support

Up to 13 hours of video playback Security TouchID sensor in the solid-state Home button Audio Stereo Speakers NFC For Apple Pay only Ports Lightning Price $143 ($699 on launch) $160 ($399 on launch)

