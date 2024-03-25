Meta Quest 2 gets another price cut, now just $199 on Amazon

Perhaps you’ve been looking to jump into virtual reality but found that decent hardware was just too expensive. Meta, the company behind Facebook, is now looking to destroy the notion that VR hardware is too expensive by making its Meta Quest 2 available for just $199.

It was only at the end of 2023 when Meta announced that it was permanently cutting the price of the Quest 2 to $249. The company has not said that this $199 price drop is permanent so if you’re interested at this price point, now could be a very good time to buy.

Explaining the features of the product, the page listing says:

Experience total immersion with 3D positional audio, hand tracking and easy-to-use controllers working together to make virtual worlds feel real.

Explore an expanding universe of over 500 titles across gaming, fitness, social/multiplayer and entertainment, including exclusive releases and totally unique VR experiences.

Enjoy fast, smooth gameplay and immersive graphics as high-speed action unfolds around you with a fast processor and immersive graphics.

Travel universes in blockbuster fantasies, scare yourself witless in horror adventures or squad up with friends to save the universe.

Come together in incredible social spaces and multiplayer arenas as you take in live events with friends and family, find your new workout crew or join adventures with fellow players.

Be truly free to explore in VR With a wireless headset, intuitive controls, a built-in battery, easy setup and no PC or console needed.

Play without worries by setting your designated play space and get alerts if you move outside it.

With no extra equipment needed, Quest 2 is portable to take with you, wherever you go in the physical world.

Despite the fact that the Quest 2 is thousands of dollars cheaper than Apple’s Vision Pro, it still receives 4.7 stars on Amazon based on over 70,000 ratings. It is also marked as an Amazon Choice because the ratings are high, the price is great, and it’s ready to ship.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.