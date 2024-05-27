Samsung slashes the cost of its 65-inch OLED Smart TV by $1,300 to its lowest price ever

Samsung's OLED big-screen television can be extremely expensive, but if you wait for a discount, you can usually get one for a much lower price than it had when it was originally released. That's the case for the 65-inch Samsung OLED 4K S95C Series smart TV, which was first released in March 2023.

Right now, the 65-inch Samsung OLED 4K S95C Series smart TV is available for $1,997.99. That's a new all-time low price for the TV and $1,300 off its $3,297.99 MSRP.

The TV itself is very thin, and that's because all of its ports and connections are put in its separate Slim One Connect box. The box can be placed anywhere if you want to mount the TV, or it can be placed behind the TV's stand if you place it on top of a media center. It also helps to free the TV from cable clutter. The box has four HDMI ports, three USB ports, an Ethernet port, and a cable/antenna connection.

The display for the 65-inch 4K OLED TV uses quantum dot technology and 8.3 million pixels to generate a quality image with great contrast, deep blacks, and bright whites. Inside, the TV's neural quantum processor upscales HD content on-screen to 4K resolutions.

Gamers can use the TV's Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro to get refresh rates of up to 120Hz for game consoles and even up to 144Hz for PC games with its Game Motion Plus feature. Plus, it has the Gaming Hub feature, which lets you connect to Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce NOW, and Amazon Luna for gaming without a console or PC. It also has Samsung's Tizen-based Smart TV OS for streaming nearly every major movie and TV show service.

Finally, the TV comes with the Samsung SolarRemote, which charges itself by light. That means no need to replace batteries or connect it to a USB cable.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

