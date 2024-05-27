When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 teaser trailer is very 90s; live action trailer is coming Tuesday

Even though Microsoft and Activision plan to reveal a lot of official info on Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on June 9 right after the Xbox Games Showcase event. That is not stopping Activision from releasing even more teasers about the upcoming first-person shooter.

After launching a teaser site, Thetruthlies.com, last week, Activision has posted another very odd teaser video for the game on the official Call of Duty YouTube channel. It shows both real and fictional clips that come from the 1990s. That would seem to confirm previous rumors that Black Ops 6 will be set, at least in part, during the Gulf War period of the early 90s.

Some of the clips show footage of both President George H.W. Bush and President Bill Clinton, along with Vice President Al Gore, UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, and Iraq's former and late President dictator Saddam Hussein. It also shows some fictional footage of "Frank's Woods" , an obvious nod to the 1990s TV show Dawson's Creek.

The overall message is that the people have been lied to about certain unnamed events and that they should wake up to the truth. We will have to see how all that plays out in the storyline for Black Ops 6.

Activision has also scheduled a live-action "reveal" trailer for Black Ops 6, which is supposed to go live at 10 am Eastern time (7 am Pacific) on Tuesday, May 28.

Unconfirmed rumors have stated the game will be a Day One release for Xbox Game Pass, which could help to boost the subscriber numbers for Microsoft's service. So far, the only Activision Blizzard game that has been added to Xbox Game Pass since Microsoft bought the publisher has been Diablo IV, which happened in late March. We are hoping Microsoft will use Xbox Games Showcase to announce a number of older Activision Blizzard games will soon be available on Xbox Game Pass as well.

