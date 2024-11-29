Get the ASUS 2024 Vivobook 17.3" laptop for $639.99

If you are looking for a powerful but affordable computer, check out the ASUS 2024 Vivobook 17.3” Laptop with 16 GB of RAM, a 512 GB SSD, and an Intel Core 7 processor, which is discounted by 20% for Black Friday. It typically costs $799.99, but thanks to the discount, it costs just $639.99; that's the lowest price it has been available for on Amazon.

This discount has led Amazon to mark this product with the Amazon Choice label, which highlights the great price and good reviews. In terms of reviews, it scores a respectable 4/5 stars based on 50 ratings. If you buy it but don't like it, then you can return it by January 31, 2025.

Power this Vivobook is the Intel Core 7 150U processor, which is also coupled with a solid-state drive (SSD) and 16 GB of RAM for speedy performance and responsiveness.

ASUS has included what it calls a NanoEdge display, which is a large 17.3 inches from corner to corner and boasts an 86.2% screen-to-body ratio. It is Flicker-Free certified and is Low Blue Light software certified to help protect your eyes at night.

Another feature with this laptop that's fairly uncommon is the inclusion of ASUS Antimicrobial Guard Plus, which inhibits most virus and bacteria growth to stop you from getting sick. ASUS says this protection lasts at least three years, so that's quite nice.

Other features include a fingerprint sensor for added security and a shield that you can slide over your webcam to prevent anyone from secretly spying on you unawares.

In terms of ports, you get USB 2.0 Type A, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type C, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A, HDMI 1.4, a 3.5 mm Combo Audio Jack, and DC in.

