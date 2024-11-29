Onkyo, Denon IMAX Enhanced Dolby Atmos/Vision 9.2 /7.2 AVRs hit lowest price on Black Friday

Black Friday 2024 sales hit early with Nakamichi being one of the first to officially announce it with its Dragon 11.4.6, Shockwafe 9.2.4, and Shockwafe 7.2.4 and 7.1.4 soundbar systems, and more recently, companies like JBL and Polk Audio followed suit with their own discounts on BAR series and MagniFi series. You can find all the recent audio-related deals we covered in these articles here.

If you want to go for a dedicated AVR and speaker setup then you can have a look at Onkyo's TX-RZ50 9.2 channel amplifier that is selling for its lowest price today (purchase link under the specs list below).

This is a powerful network AV Receiver (AVR) that not only supports popular features like Dolby Atmos and Vision but also IMAX Enhanced, and it also carries the more old-school yet still revered THX certification. It is also Sonos certified and Onkyo says it can "join your existing Sonos Home Sound System".

The TX-RZ50 works with speakers of 4 ohms all the way up to 16 ohm sensitivity although, as is mostly the case, 6-8 ohms is probably the optimal operating sensitivity. The key specs of the Onkyo TX-RZ50 are given below:

Power output (All channels) 250 W/Ch (6 ohms, 1 kHz, 10% THD, 1 channel driven) 120 W/Ch (8 ohms, 20 Hz–20 kHz, 0.08% THD, 2 channels driven, FTC)

Dynamic power 250 W (3 ohms, Front) 220 W (4 ohms, Front) 130 W (8 ohms, Front)

THD+N (Total Harmonic Distortion + Noise) 0.08% (20 Hz–20 kHz, half power)

Frequency response 5 Hz–100 kHz/+1 dB, -3 dB (Direct Mode)

Signal-to-noise ratio 106 dB (Line, IHF-A) 80 dB (Phono, IHF-A)

7 HDMI inputs (1 front), 2 outputs (Main [ eARC ], Sub/Zone 2)

1 component video input (assignable)

2 composite video inputs (assignable)

2 digital audio inputs (1 coaxial , 1 optical , assignable)

6 analog RCA audio inputs (assignable)

1 phono input with built-in low-noise MM equalizer for turntable

1/8˝ (3.5 mm) setup mic input for AccuEQ/Dirac Live (front)

1/4˝ (6.35 mm) headphone jack (front)

11.2-ch pre-outs (analog RCA, variable)

Get the Onkyo TX-RZ50 at the link below:

Onkyo TX-RZ50 9.2-Channel Dolby Atmos/Vision, IMAX Enhanced THX Certified AV Receiver: $899.00 (Amazon US)

Following the Onkyo, we have a couple of Denon receivers, which you can definitely consider if you don't have the budget for the TX-RZ50 and you don't need 9.2 channels, as the latter has its S970H and S760H at decent prices. We have already covered those deals previously in this article. You can grab them here as the deals are still live.

