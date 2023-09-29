Mojang confirms that Minecraft Dungeons will not receive any further updates

Mojang's action-adventure game set in the Minecraft universe, Minecraft Dungeons, will no longer be receiving any future updates beyond the 1.17 balance and bug fixing patch that was released back in November 2022, Mojang has confirmed. The game has received a lot of support since its original release, with multiple DLC packs being released over the course of its lifespan.

This announcement comes on the back of the game hitting a total of 25 million unique players, which gives it the title of being the most successful Minecraft spin off game easily eclipsing the figures seen for Minecraft Story Mode as well as the recent launch of Minecraft Legends.

Mojang commented on the game saying that "[it] began as a passion project, inspired by our love of classic dungeon crawler games and reimagined as a completely new Minecraft experience."

Mojang later stated that the decision to discontinue support for Minecraft Dungeons was driven by the need to "give our team the freedom to keep exploring the types of games they're passionate about – just as they did with Dungeons!"

Whether this means that the team will go on to develop a new spin off for the franchise, or if they will go on to support the Legends team following the release of Proton 8.0-3 which gives the game support for SteamOS, Ubuntu and Linux Mint operating systems, isn't known.

The game, which launched in May 2020 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows and then was later released on Xbox Series X/S in February 2021 and on Steam in September 2021, to mostly positive reviews.

It was later ported to Arcades in May 2022 in a beat-em-up style similar to classic arcade game Golden Axe which can be found in Dave & Busters locations across the United States.