Save $100 on the JBL Authentics 200 retro style home speaker with Alexa and Google Assistant

If you’re looking for a retro style speaker then check out the JBL Authentics 200 which is currently available for $249.95 thanks to a $100 discount. This speaker is quite unique in that it supports both Alexa and Google Assistant but you can use it for its Bluetooth too to link your phone to it to play music, it supports Bluetooth 5.3. If you need to plug in a 3.5mm audio cable, this speaker has a port on the back.

In terms of power, JBL claims a 90-watt output, which is presumably RMS, and a frequency response of 50 to 20,000 Hz at - 6dB. You can find the details about the drivers in the features highlight section below.

Buy the JBL Authentics 200 for $249.95 (was $349.95) – Be sure to buy it from Amazon.com under Other sellers on Amazon for more peace of mind.

Highlighting the features of the JBL Authentics 200, the product page reads:

Superb sound and performance: Fill any room in your house with stereo sound. The 25mm tweeters bring out the details in your music, while the full-range 5” woofer & 6” passive radiator deliver deep bass, ensuring you'll get the perfect audio balance.

Inspired by retro design: JBL Authentics 200 is inspired by JBL heritage designs for a look that fits in any room, with superior JBL sound. The speaker's aluminum frame, leather-like enclosure, and Quadrex grille show the attention we paid to each detail.

Music streaming services via built-in Wi-Fi: Experience everything from podcasts to internet radio in high definition. Or stream music throug AirPlay, Alexa Multi-Room Music (MRM), Chromecast built-in, and Spotify Connect for interruption-free streaming.

Intuitive controls and JBL One app: Personalize your audio with on-speaker controls that adjust volume, bass & treble levels. Use Alexa or Google Assistant to control your device with your voice. Or use the JBL One app for even more customization options.

Seamless Bluetooth pairing: Seamlessly share playlists by pairing the JBL Authentics 200 with any Bluetooth devices.

Multi-room playback: Place multiple JBL Authentics speakers throughout your home for your next gathering. Using the Google Home app or Amazon Alexa app, you can set the mood in every room by connecting two or more speakers to a single playlist.

Automatic self tuning: Get great sound anywhere you want. The speaker automatically calibrates and optimizes audio performance for every location each time you power it up.

In terms of reviews, the JBL Authentics 200 has received 4.6 out of 5 stars overall based on 141 ratings. It is also marked as an Amazon Choice meaning it has a great price, great ratings, and is ready to ship right now. You can also return, refund, or replace it within 30 days of receipt.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.