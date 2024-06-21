Microsoft publishes recovery images for Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7

Microsoft has finally released recovery images for its first Copilot+ PCs that went on sale on June 18. Owners of the Surface Laptop 7 and the Surface Pro 11 can download recovery images that will come in handy in case of unexpected software issues.

You can download Surface recovery images for the Surface Pro 11 and the Surface Laptop 7 on the official support website. Select your Surface model from the "Product" drop-down and then enter its serial number.

Surface Laptop 7 owners can find their serial number at the bottom of their device near the hinge. The Surface Pro 11 and other tablets from Microsoft have their serial numbers under the kickstand. Alternatively, you can always locate the serial number in the Surface app > Device Information > Serial Number.

For those unfamiliar with it, Surface recovery images allow you to recover your Surface device when it no longer boots properly into Windows. To make use of it, you will need a USB drive formatted in FAT32. Keep in mind that using a recovery image will result in everything stored on your device being completely wiped. If you are interested in learning more about using Surface recovery images, check out Microsoft's official documentation on the Surface Support website.

As a reminder, the Surface Pro 11 and the Surface Laptop 7 are Microsoft's first Qualcomm Snapdragon X-powered Windows PCs. Both models start at $999, but you will have to shell out much more if you want a fancier configuration, such as the Surface Pro 11 with an OLED display.

Besides the recovery images, Microsoft released day-one firmware updates for both devices. According to the official release notes, the first firmware update for the Surface Pro 11 and the Surface Laptop 7 improved the "display experience with new Windows features." Being Copilot+ PCs, both Surface devices offer some exclusive features that are not available on other devices. Check them out here.