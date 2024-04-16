Save $20 on 1TB Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card

Seagate is currently offering its 1TB Xbox Storage Expansion Card with a 13% discount, allowing you to save $20 on your Xbox storage upgrade.

Xbox Storage Expansion Cards are the easiest way to upgrade storage in modern consoles. Unlike other gaming platforms that require console disassembly, tools, and screws, Xbox Series X and Series S let you get more space by simply sticking a card into the port on your console's back.

Using a removable SSD does not mean you should compromise speed or features. All official Storage Expansion Cards support Xbox Velocity Architecture and its features, such as Quick Resume and fast loading times.

Plug into the most powerful Xbox console ever—the Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S. The 1TB of capacity of our Storage Expansion Card seamlessly integrates into the Xbox Velocity Architecture of the Xbox Series X|S. That’s gaming with virtually no lag in speed or performance.

Xbox Storage Expansion Cards from Seagate are available in three configurations: 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB. Note that only the 1TB variant is available on sale. However, many consider that the best bang for your buck.

Each Seagate Storage Expansion Card comes with a limited three-year warranty, so you can have peace of mind knowing that the drive will last for a long time and deliver you countless hours of play without deleting or moving games around.

1TB Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card - $139.99 | 13% off on Amazon US

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.

