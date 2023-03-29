Save $300 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ tablet with stunning 12.4-inch AMOLED display and S Pen

If you want an ultimate portable media machine, do not walk away from this deal on Samsung's flagship Galaxy Tab S8+ tablet. This massive 12.4-inch tablet with a stunning AMOLED display is now available with a 33% discount, allowing you to save $300 on the 128GB configuration.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ (it is also available with a smaller 11-inch display) is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of expandable storage. The display has a 120Hz refresh rate and supports HDR10+ for rich content. Also, it delivers a great inking experience with the included S Pen that charges wirelessly on the device's back.

Other notable features include quad speakers powered by AKG, a fingerprint scanner, and a 10,090 mAh battery. The device is available in three color variants: graphite, silver, and pink gold, and all three are now on sale.

