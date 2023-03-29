Deal

Save $300 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ tablet with stunning 12.4-inch AMOLED display and S Pen

Neowin · with 0 comments

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus tablet in three colors

If you want an ultimate portable media machine, do not walk away from this deal on Samsung's flagship Galaxy Tab S8+ tablet. This massive 12.4-inch tablet with a stunning AMOLED display is now available with a 33% discount, allowing you to save $300 on the 128GB configuration.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ (it is also available with a smaller 11-inch display) is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of expandable storage. The display has a 120Hz refresh rate and supports HDR10+ for rich content. Also, it delivers a great inking experience with the included S Pen that charges wirelessly on the device's back.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus tablet in the graphite color

Other notable features include quad speakers powered by AKG, a fingerprint scanner, and a 10,090 mAh battery. The device is available in three color variants: graphite, silver, and pink gold, and all three are now on sale.

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.

Report a problem with article
The Last of Us Part I PC
Next Article

The Last of Us Part I is plagued with bugs on PC, Naughty Dog working on fixes
Seagate 18TB Exos X18 Enterprise HDD
Previous Article

Seagate 16TB, 18TB Exos X18 Enterprise HDDs available at massive discounts today

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment

Advertisement